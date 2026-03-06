What to watch this week: ‘The Bride’, ‘Subedaar’ and more

A famous director, Gustav (Stellan Skarsgård), announces that he’s making a film about his mother, and tries to persuade his estranged actor daughter, Nora (Renate Reinsve), to star in it. Also starring Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Nora’s sister and Elle Fanning as an American actress. Directed by Joachim Trier, whose last film was The Worst Person in the World with Reinsve. (MUBI)

Hoppers

Pixar doesn’t have the same hold over the animation market that it used to, which is probably why a fifth Toy Story is due to release in June. In theatres now, though, is Pixar’s Hoppers, directed by Daniel Chong and written by Jesse Andrews (Luca). The animated film is about Mabel, a young nature lover (voiced by Piper Curda) whose consciousness “hops” into a robotic beaver. This allows her to communicate with other animals and better represent the issues she feels strongly about. With the voices of Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Dave Franco, Kathy Najimy, Aparna Nancherla and Meryl Streep. The score is by the versatile Mark Mothersbaugh. (In theatres)