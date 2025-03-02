‘The Brutalist’ review: Life and death of the American dream

In a short epilogue, The Brutalist finally shows us László Toth’s buildings. Brady Corbet’s film presents as a given that Toth is a genius architect of the Bauhaus school, but we are only shown one of his creations—a library—in full right up till the final 10 minutes. The format in which they’re presented is strange: a showreel for a biennale that looks like it’s shot on cheap video, with cheesy transitions. A film with startling pristine images spends its last moments looking like DTV.

It's a strange end to the film – and that’s without even getting into the whole Israel of it all. The Brutalist hits you several times with shots of roads and rail tracks zipping by, as seen from the front of a car or train. If the intention is to have the viewer recall the opening of Lawrence of Arabia, it worked on me. Corbet’s film has that David Lean sprawl, certainly in terms of runtime (202 minutes), but also in the ambition and density of its storytelling.

The Brutalist is deliberately and self-consciously an American Epic, in the way PT Anderson’s There Will Be Blood and The Master were. As their ship from Europe pulls into New York, Toth (Adrian Brody) and his friend walk onto the deck, look up and are overcome with delight. The camera follows their gaze: the Statue of Liberty, shown upside down, then sideways, then yanked out of the frame before it appears on the other end, still sideways. It’s a startling sequence—the new world skewed, familiar yet disorienting.

Toth is a Holocaust survivor, separated from his wife, Erzsébet (Felicity Jones), and orphaned niece Zsófia (Raffey Cassidy), who remain in Europe. He’s taken in on arrival in Philadelphia by his cousin Attila (Alessandro Nivola), a furniture salesman who’s shorn himself of all visible Jewishness in an America suspicious of foreigners. Providence brings them a contract to build a library for industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce). And though Van Buren reacts badly at first and rejects Thot’s imaginative design, he later seeks him out and offers a much more ambitious project: a community centre in rural Pennsylvania in the memory of his late mother.

Van Buren is an erratic boss—the library outburst isn’t the only time he fires Toth—and a sadistic man of wealth. A story he tells about his mother's parents should be a warning to Toth, but by now he’s chasing the American dream. The Van Buren Institute project consumes him fully; he becomes dependent on heroin to relieve the pressures. The immigration, after a few years and with his patron's help, of Erzsébet, who’s lost the use of her legs during the war, and the unnervingly quiet Zsófia does little to lift the gloom.

The film was shot on 35mm, in VistaVision. Though there’s an infuriating smoking/drunks/alcohol warning that never leaves the screen if you’re watching in India, I’d urge you to see it in IMAX. Corbet and cinematographer Lol Crawley use the expansive format to emphasise scale and geography; even without much actual architecture, it does feel like an architecture film. The Brutalist offers some of the most startling images of the year, which Corbet sometimes lets breathe and sometimes barrels into with a writhing camera. Every now and then, there's a dynamic montage (Dávid Jancsó does a great job editing). One exhilarating sequence just before the intermission mixes shots of the institute being constructed and newsreel footage of steelworks, overlaid with Erzsébet’s voice reading a letter she’s written from Europe and Daniel Blumberg’s warmly chugging theme, and culminates in a voice saying “Steel” as Erzsébet signs off.

When Zsófia finally speaks, after having spent more than half the film silent, it’s to tell her uncle and aunt that she’s moving with her husband to Israel. Erzsébet too feels the pull of Israel, though her husband doesn’t seem to want to leave the country that took him in and then treated him badly. Zsófia’s line at the end (“It’s the destination, not the journey, that’s important”) has the ring of Zionist reasoning, but it could just as well be about László’s hard-won success. This is the extent of Israel in the film (and Palestine isn’t mentioned at all). It seems to me a plausible illustration of why Israel would appeal to disaffected Jewish immigrants at the time; as for endorsement or criticism, I don't think there's enough here.

There’s a transgression that happens late in the film that throws whatever’s come earlier into a different light. It makes thematic sense—but not much of any other kind. It feels like Corbet and co-writer Mona Fastvold decided on ‘capitalism as a rapacious cycle’ and then worked backwards to find the most literal metaphor. It leads to a hollow, showy confrontation, the kind of scene that’s played when acting nominations are read out on Oscar night.

Brody has such a naturally sad face that his characters can be obdurate and frustrating while still maintaining a certain pathos. Toth has to swallow his frustration for much of the film, but the moments when Brody lets flashes of anger slip are dazzling (“Everything that is ugly, cruel, stupid, but most importantly ugly, everything, is your fault,” he tells a contractor). Pearce does a good gruff reading of his brutal tycoon, but I can’t help wondering what this film would be like if Mark Rylance, originally considered for the part, had been opposite Brody.

