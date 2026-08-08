The Holden Caulfield in all of us: Why 'The Catcher in the Rye' resonates with generations

More profoundly, Holden belongs to the post-war generation that didn’t fight at the front (his brother DB did non-combative duty) but is nonetheless scarred by the world they have inherited, especially the norms of masculinity they are forced to play by. In this society, surrounded by bullies like Stradlater, his roommate at school, and men who don’t believe they are macho enough unless they crush your fingers while shaking your hand, Holden remains an outlier. He is a “compulsive liar”, scared of getting into a fistfight because he can’t bear to look at his opponent’s face while punching him, and lives by the rules of consent. When a girl says no, he stops making advances, even though he cannot quite get over the internalised misogyny he has imbibed from his peer group.