In 2009, the year before he died at the age of 91, American writer J.D. Salinger successfully sued Fredrik Colting, one of his ardent fans, who had composed a sequel to Salinger’s classic coming-of-age novel The Catcher in the Rye. Colting’s offence? Daring to imagine Holden Caulfield, Salinger’s iconic teenage anti-hero, as an elderly man and his reaction to the world as a 70-something curmudgeon.
The Holden Caulfield in all of us: Why 'The Catcher in the Rye' resonates with generations
SummarySeventy-fives years on, J.D. Salinger’s young and caustic hero of his classic novel, ‘The Catcher in the Rye’, and his derision for ‘phoneys’ remain urgently relevant
In 2009, the year before he died at the age of 91, American writer J.D. Salinger successfully sued Fredrik Colting, one of his ardent fans, who had composed a sequel to Salinger’s classic coming-of-age novel The Catcher in the Rye. Colting’s offence? Daring to imagine Holden Caulfield, Salinger’s iconic teenage anti-hero, as an elderly man and his reaction to the world as a 70-something curmudgeon.
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