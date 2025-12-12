'The Chair Company' review: Chaos merchant Tim Robinson mines his anxieties
In The Chair Company, Robinson translates his sketch‑comedy sensibility into a sustained, coherent paranoia
Chair man, of the bored
You fall off a chair and your life falls apart.
This is, more or less, the premise of The Chair Company, streaming in India on JioHotstar, but that sounds simple, and nothing about this deranged, precision-engineered panic attack of a series is simple.
Tim Robinson, the chaos merchant behind the riotously funny I Think You Should Leave (Netflix), stretches his talent across a long-form narrative instead of 6-minute sketches, and instead of the show collapsing under the weight of his neuroses, the neuroses turn into scaffolding. He builds a skyscraper of anxiety. Then he throws you off it.
It begins with a workplace accident. That’s what HR would call it; The Chair Company treats it like an origin myth. Ron Trosper, played by Robinson as if he’s permanently halfway through an apology, takes a stupid tumble on an office stage. It’s a big day for him, but he falls. It’s mundane, of course, but mortifying.