'The Chair Company' review: Chaos merchant Tim Robinson mines his anxieties

He wants to complain. He wants a refund, an apology, a voucher code, some acknowledgement that this was not random. He wants, above all, for it not to be his fault. And as he waits on hold, and waits, and waits—Robinson turning that dead space into a slow-motion meltdown—the world begins to rearrange itself. Patterns emerge. Connections appear. Like a true conspiracy theorist, Ron starts with one thread and soon sees threads everywhere, until the entire world looks like one of those pinboards from detective shows. The series weaponises something comically tiny and inflates it to Kafkaesque madness. It’s impossible to look away.