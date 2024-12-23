Atul Kumar reimagines Mark Haddon's cult classic for the Indian stage
SummaryIn a stage adaptation of Mark Haddon’s book, ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’, Atul Kumar re-imagines the characters in Colaba
It was Atul Kumar’s 19-year-old daughter, Noor, who introduced him to Mark Haddon’s cult classic, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. “It was both fascinating and devastating," says Kumar who adapted the book about a “different" 15-year-old teenager to the stage. “I cried a lot. But it is a story that gives you hope and direction. It tells you everything is possible if you keep your mind and heart open." The play premiered last month in Mumbai at the seventh season of Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group.