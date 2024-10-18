'The Day The Earth Bloomed' review: Returning to the Tamil roots of Malayalam
SummaryManoj Kuroor’s novel is a feat of historical reimagination, linguistic virtuosity and a fantastical recreation of a vanished past
In her Translator’s Note at the end of Manoj Kuroor’s Malayalam novel, The Day The Earth Bloomed, J. Devika makes a poignant linguistic observation that captures the essence of the wondrous tale that the reader has just finished.
“Malayalis write closer to Sanskrit, but speak closer to Tamil. Our Tamil roots still sustain us, yet something keeps us from acknowledging them," she writes. “But when [these roots] burst upon us, we are overcome with joy… Kuroor’s book mesmerised its readers precisely because it suddenly brought to our minds many lost treasures."
Although Devika is speaking here for readers of Malayalam, the joy of Kuroor’s extraordinary work, and especially the thoughtful delicacy with which it has been rendered into English, is palpable to even those who don’t have the original language. The “treasure trove" that the translator draws our attention to are “words which are no longer in Malayalam or which were never there—but could have been, if only new layers had not smothered them so".
To counter this erasure of language, Devika leaves dozens of words—referring to musical instruments, foods, rituals, clans and titles, among others—untranslated. This choice, though deeply political, is tactfully deliberate. The intention here is to strew over the story footprints of the past, which is both a feat of reimagination and fantasy.