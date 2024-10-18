'The Day The Earth Bloomed' review: Returning to the Tamil roots of Malayalam

Soon Kolumban and his people get unwittingly entangled with unfamiliar rules of engagement in a culture that is rife with espionage and betrayal. As the reader discovers later, Mayilan, who is driven by his desire for wealth and success, is now part of this hostile milieu. Kuroor captures the dichotomies of belonging in the oscillations of voices, shifting between the choric ‘We’ and the distinctive ‘I’, with each of his protagonists. As Kolumban’s life ends in a strange tragedy, it sets off a chain of events, which sees his elder daughter Chithira going off with Makeeran, who is ostensibly a soldier but actually a real shadowy character, to a faraway village. In this place, women choose their spouses based on their performances in the bloody sport of bullfighting, which plays out like a precursor to the contemporary jallikattu.