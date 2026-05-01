What to watch this week: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, ‘Glory’ and more

The Devil wears Prada again, Suvinder Vicky stars in a boxing thriller and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published1 May 2026, 11:00 AM IST
'The Devil Wears Prada' returns with a sequel.
'The Devil Wears Prada' returns with a sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Twenty years on, The Devil Wears Prada, something of a modern classic, gets a sequel. Meryl Streep is back as Miranda Priestly, the fearsome editor of “Runway” magazine; meanwhile, her former assistants, played by Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, have moved up in the fashion world. Miranda joins forces with Andy to take on Emily. New to the cast are Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley. Directed and written, as the first film was, by David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, respectively. (In theatres)

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A still from 'Sound of Falling'.

Sound of Falling

Mascha Schilinski’s German film was one of the best of last year. Set in four different time periods on the same farm, it has a dark, dreamlike progression in which gestures and themes recur over the years. (MUBI)

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A scene from 'Glory'.

Glory

After a star boxer in a Haryana academy is killed, the coach and his two estranged sons are caught in a dangerous conspiracy. This Hindi thriller series stars Suvinder Vicky, Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat. (Netflix)

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A still from 'Man of Fire'.

Man on Fire

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as US Special Forces ex-mercenary who tries to quit the life, but is pulled back for revenge. This action series is based on the 1980 novel by A.J. Quinnell, which was adapted for the screen several times, most famously as a 2004 Denzel Washington-starrer. (Netlfix)

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HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, ‘Glory’ and more
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