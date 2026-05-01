What to watch this week: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, ‘Glory’ and more

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Twenty years on, The Devil Wears Prada, something of a modern classic, gets a sequel. Meryl Streep is back as Miranda Priestly, the fearsome editor of “Runway” magazine; meanwhile, her former assistants, played by Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, have moved up in the fashion world. Miranda joins forces with Andy to take on Emily. New to the cast are Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley. Directed and written, as the first film was, by David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, respectively. (In theatres)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'Sound of Falling'.

Sound of Falling Mascha Schilinski’s German film was one of the best of last year. Set in four different time periods on the same farm, it has a dark, dreamlike progression in which gestures and themes recur over the years. (MUBI)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'Glory'.

Glory After a star boxer in a Haryana academy is killed, the coach and his two estranged sons are caught in a dangerous conspiracy. This Hindi thriller series stars Suvinder Vicky, Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat. (Netflix)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'Man of Fire'.