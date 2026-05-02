‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ review: Sequel manages high expectations

As an editorial scandal rocks “Runway”, Andy is recruited to change perceptions and give the publication some gravitas. The reunion with her former boss is not as warm as Andy might have wished, but the acerbic Miranda is just what the audience hoped for. Streep slips back into Miranda’s haute couture wardrobe, accessorized with an icy glance, like she never left. However, this time, she plays her with a faint, almost imperceptible shift, an awareness creeping in that her kind of authority isn’t as absolute as it once was.