‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ review: Sequel manages high expectations

Over time, the film developed full cult status as both comfort viewing and a story about ambition, identity, and the personal cost of success. So the excitement for the sequel, two decades later, is understandable, especially as it comes from key creatives and cast members reuniting, mainly Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. And with Frankel directing, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a genuine continuation and not just a convenient brand revival.