‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ review: Sequel manages high expectations

The original 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, adapted from the novel by Lauren Weisberger, was a glossy workplace comedy that quickly became much bigger than its premise of a stressed assistant navigating fashion’s most terrifying boss. Inspired by Weisberger’s own experiences in magazine publishing, the David Frankel-directed film presented a sharp, endlessly quotable pop culture favourite with influence that stretched beyond cinema into fashion, and internet meme history, with Miranda lines like “That’s all” and “By all means, move at a glacial pace.”
The original 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, adapted from the novel by Lauren Weisberger, was a glossy workplace comedy that quickly became much bigger than its premise of a stressed assistant navigating fashion’s most terrifying boss. Inspired by Weisberger’s own experiences in magazine publishing, the David Frankel-directed film presented a sharp, endlessly quotable pop culture favourite with influence that stretched beyond cinema into fashion, and internet meme history, with Miranda lines like “That’s all” and “By all means, move at a glacial pace.”
Over time, the film developed full cult status as both comfort viewing and a story about ambition, identity, and the personal cost of success. So the excitement for the sequel, two decades later, is understandable, especially as it comes from key creatives and cast members reuniting, mainly Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. And with Frankel directing, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a genuine continuation and not just a convenient brand revival.
Over time, the film developed full cult status as both comfort viewing and a story about ambition, identity, and the personal cost of success. So the excitement for the sequel, two decades later, is understandable, especially as it comes from key creatives and cast members reuniting, mainly Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. And with Frankel directing, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a genuine continuation and not just a convenient brand revival.
Time has passed and traditional print media is struggling to stay afloat in a digital-first era. Andy Sachs (Hathaway) is now a serious, award-winning journalist and Miranda Priestly (Streep), still heading “Runway” magazine, is at the cusp of a huge promotion. Nigel (Tucci) continues to serve as her loyal deputy. Emily, Priestly’s former assistant, now works at Dior, with Emily Blunt confidently costumed in the French luxury label. Added to the office team is Simone Ashley as Miranda’s frosty assistant Amari and Jin Chao as Andy’s assistant.
As an editorial scandal rocks “Runway”, Andy is recruited to change perceptions and give the publication some gravitas. The reunion with her former boss is not as warm as Andy might have wished, but the acerbic Miranda is just what the audience hoped for. Streep slips back into Miranda’s haute couture wardrobe, accessorized with an icy glance, like she never left. However, this time, she plays her with a faint, almost imperceptible shift, an awareness creeping in that her kind of authority isn’t as absolute as it once was.
Then, when “Runway” faces unprecedented challenges and a threat from an unexpected quarter, Miranda and Andy find themselves forced to evaluate how much they’re willing to compromise to stay relevant.
Andy Sachs has also evolved into a confident media professional and Hathaway revisits the character with ease, especially in moments where admiration for Miranda clashes with lingering doubt.
And then there’s Emily Blunt, who once again proves she can steal a scene with a single line. Her character Emily, still ambitious, delivers some of the film’s funniest and most cutting moments, including “May the bridges I burn light my way” and “Shared carbs don’t have calories”.
The action stays rooted in New York City, with a major stretch unfolding in Milan during fashion week, a deliberate choice over Paris. There are sneaky lines about fashion brands from Dolce & Gabbana to Coach and Chanel. A few new characters, including Kenneth Branagh as Miranda’s husband and Patrick Brammall as Andy’s love interest, round out the cast. Justin Theroux and Lucy Liu play parts that shift the plot in surprising ways.
The sequel consciously walks the tightrope of expectations, delivering quotable lines and loading the film with glamour while acknowledging that both its characters and their industry have aged. The fashion is not as dramatic this time, and the dialogues not as meme-worthy, but the cast is on-point and the cameos are many. The result is a glossy, fun watch that’s also a commentary on an industry struggling in the digital age.
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is in theatres.
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