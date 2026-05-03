How J.G. Ballard’s terrifying, prophetic vision of overheating cities and climate change is coming true

“These are the oldest memories on Earth; the time-codes carried in every chromosome and gene,” as Bodkins explains his theory to Kerans. “Just as psychoanalysis reconstructs the original traumatic situation in order to release the repressed material, so we are now plunged back into the archaeopsychic past, uncovering the ancient taboos and drives that have been dormant for epochs.” Initially disbelieving of his colleague’s ideas, Kerans begins to feel the shifts in his own body and mind before long. A military officer called Hardman, who was part of the team, first falls sick, then loses his bearings and escapes into the wild. When Riggs urges Kerans and Bodkin to return to Camp Byrd with him, they refuse, as does Beatrice. All three, it seems, are stuck in the Triassic time zone, like Odysseus’ companions get trapped in the infamous Lotus-Eaters’ island in Homer’s Odyssey.