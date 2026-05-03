How J.G. Ballard’s terrifying, prophetic vision of overheating cities and climate change is coming true

With temperatures crossing 30 degrees Celsius, the heat and humidity in Kolkata has been unbearable this April. If you are lucky to have the option of working from home, you could avoid the worst of the heat. Even a walk after sundown can leave you drenched and exhausted. The few days I had to go out in the morning or afternoon, my mind went back to Megha Majumdar’s novel, A Guardian and A Thief (2025), a powerful reimagining of the city as a near-future dystopia, under siege from excruciating heatwaves and their attendant calamities.