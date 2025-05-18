Disturbing the peace to dispel the fog of war
SummaryKazuo Hara’s documentary ‘The Emperor’s Naked Army Marches On’ still has the power to unsettle
One of the first things we notice in The Emperor’s Naked Army Marches On is a slogan painted on a car belonging to anarchist Kenzō Okuzaki: “To kill ex-prime minister Kakuei Tanaka". A few minutes later, Okuzaki, 62, officiating as the go-between at a wedding, tells the guests how he killed a broker, shot a sling at Emperor Hirohito and went to jail. “Nation is a wall between men," he says. “I also consider family a wall… it’s against the divine law. So I intend to continue attacking it."