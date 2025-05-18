Disturbing the peace to dispel the fog of war

In the end days of World War II, Okuzaki served in the emperor’s army, stationed on an island in New Guinea. He was one of the few in his unit who made it out alive, a guilt he carried with him all his life. After the war, he started looking into the events leading up to the deaths of Nomura and Yoshizawa, members of his unit who faced the firing squad for desertion. Even this official explanation arrives in fragments, as Okuzaki confronts one survivor after another, probing for the slightest incriminating detail. Under his unflagging barrage of questions, further disturbing possibilities emerge: that the order to execute was given after the war had ended—which made it a crime—and that it may have been a cover up for cannibalism.