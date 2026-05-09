Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe lampoon sports documentaries and reality TV

Jim’s lopsided “oops” face has been my gold standard, but the genre might have a new champion. The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins, a crackling new comedy streaming in India on JioHotstar, features Daniel Radcliffe as a disgraced documentarian trying to capture the complex life of a disgraced football player, and Radcliffe wears a desperate, feverish incredulity on his face as he looks at the camera. His vantage point is unique because he’s both behind and in front of the camera, and he needs us to buy in. His eyebrows, his face, the veins on his neck all seem to be asking us, the viewers, whether we can believe what we’re seeing or hearing. Or is he the only one taking crazy pills?