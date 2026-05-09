Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe lampoon sports documentaries and reality TV

It isn’t original, of course. The mockumentary format demands that characters occasionally react for the camera—throwing an eyeroll, a sigh, a smirk—instead of just the characters around them. From Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Fleabag to Sofia Vergara on Modern Family, we’ve seen many a version. While Martin Freeman is super as the exasperated Tim Canterbury in the original The Office, he’s too resigned to his lot, despairing even as he breaks the fourth wall, as if it can’t be helped.