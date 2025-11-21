What to watch this week: 'The Family Man', ‘120 Bahadur’ and more

The Family Man The third season of The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, arrives after a gap of four years, during which creators Raj & DK have found time for several other projects. In this season, Srikant Tiwari is in northeast India tackling a new threat to national security. Whether this affects the high standards of one of India’s most-loved web series is a question that’ll be on a few minds after the disappointment of Citadel: Honey Bunny. (Amazon Prime)

A still from '120 Bahadur'.

120 Bahadur This war film is a retelling of the Battle of Rezang La, fought in November 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company defended their post against a much larger Chinese force. Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh. Written by Rajiv G Menon and directed by Razneesh Ghai. (In theatres)

A still from 'Now You See Me: Now You Don’t'.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t The third film in this franchise sees the Four Horsemen—played by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher—team up with a crew of younger magicians to pull off a spectacular heist of the largest diamond in the world. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Also starring Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, Rosamund Pike and Morgan Freeman. (In theatres)

A still from 'Train Dreams'.