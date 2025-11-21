What to watch this week: 'The Family Man', ‘120 Bahadur’ and more

The third season of The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, arrives after a gap of four years, during which creators Raj & DK have found time for several other projects. In this season, Srikant Tiwari is in northeast India tackling a new threat to national security. Whether this affects the high standards of one of India’s most-loved web series is a question that’ll be on a few minds after the disappointment of Citadel: Honey Bunny. (Amazon Prime)
This war film is a retelling of the Battle of Rezang La, fought in November 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company defended their post against a much larger Chinese force. Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh. Written by Rajiv G Menon and directed by Razneesh Ghai. (In theatres)
The third film in this franchise sees the Four Horsemen—played by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher—team up with a crew of younger magicians to pull off a spectacular heist of the largest diamond in the world. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Also starring Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, Rosamund Pike and Morgan Freeman. (In theatres)
In early 20th century America, a logger works on the railroad as sweeping changes occur around him. This drama is based on a 2011 novella of the same name by Denis Johnson, and stars Joel Edgerton. Directed by Clint Bentley. (Netflix)