‘The Family Man’ season 3 review: Raj & DK's diminishing returns

The season’s first scene is a one-shot at a political rally in Kohima, Nagaland, where a bomb is planted by an attendee. On the face on it, this is a perfect Family Man set piece, a trademark snappy presentation of a stock situation. Yet, pulling out a flashy single-take right at the start is a sign that this show, three seasons in, is going to rely on the tricks it’s known for. The next scene is another typical Family Man scenario, intelligence agent Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) losing patience with an authority figure (the pandit blessing their new house). His trash-talk at work, and his kids’ blithe disrespect of him at home, is like it’s always been. There’s even a reprise of Srikant meeting son Atharva’s sour principal, this time palmed off to fellow spy J.K. (Sharib Hashmi). These are fine, fun even, but they’re variations on a familiar theme.