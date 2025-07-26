‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ review: New Marvel effort is competent at best

Writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby premiered the Fantastic Four in a comic book in 1961, and the quartet soon came to be known as Marvel’s ‘first family’. They lived together as a family, tackling both interpersonal issues and intergalactic threats. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a reboot with a brand-new cast that places this family of superheroes firmly within the MCU’s multiverse sprawl.

Set on Earth-828, First Steps recalls how four space travellers were transformed into beings with superpowers. It begins with a fateful space mission led by Dr. Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), accompanied by astronauts Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), his sister Susan Storm (Vanessa Kirby), and Reed’s best friend Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). When their ship passes through a cosmic storm, the event changes them forever. Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, is a no-nonsense genius with an elastic body. Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, can create force fields and turn invisible. Johnny Storm becomes the Human Torch, able to burst into flames and fly. Ben Grimm is physically transformed into The Thing, a super-strong, rock-skinned pilot and fighter—with sad eyes. Their trusted assistant is a robot named HERBIE.

Four years after the incident, the group is known and revered as the Fantastic Four—protectors of the planet. The team is more or less settled into their roles when things go wildly off the rails. The Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) arrives with a warning: Galactus, a cosmic force with an insatiable appetite, is headed toward Earth to devour the planet. The Fantastic Four embark on a discovery mission, but when they return, it’s not as heroes—instead, they bring back information that turns public opinion against them. It’s now up to the Fantastic Four to save both their family and the planet from Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman delivers a familiar setup and while Jack Kirby’s colourful cartoon vibrancy is felt in some of the film’s aesthetic, the overall tone feels surprisingly weary—particularly because Pedro Pascal himself looks worn out.

The cast does their best with the material. The actors bring a decent dynamic to the group, even if some roles feel undercooked. Reed is earnest but lacks the emotional depth the character demands. Susan is caught between duty and maternal instincts, though Vanessa Kirby appears uncomfortable handling a baby. Johnny is given the most interesting arc, and Quinn injects some much-needed energy into the group. Ben provides the emotional core, occasionally grappling with his monstrous form. The team chemistry works in moments, but there is barely enough breathing room for them to feel like a real family. A few endearing moments do land—Reed baby-proofing the apartment in preparation for Franklin’s birth, and Ben attempting to connect with a schoolteacher are notable highlights.

Plot-wise, the film hits all the expected beats: discovery, conflict, a third-act citywide disaster, all barreling toward the end-credits scene that teases the next MCU tie-in. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is competent at best—a reboot with cosmic ambition that barely attains lift-off.