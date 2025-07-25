What to watch this week: ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

The Fantastic Four: First Steps After the Superman reboot, another classic comic gets an update. Marvel’s Fantastic Four return, with Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) battling the powerful alien Galactus (Ralph Ineson). For those still keeping track, this is the first film in Phase Six of the MCU. Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) and featuring Julia Garner as fan favourite Silver Surfer. (In theatres)

A still from 'Sarzameen'.

Sarzameen A strict army officer begins to have suspicions about his son. This action drama, set in modern-day Kashmir, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Kayoze Irani. (JioHotstar)

A still from 'Trigger'.

Trigger An illegal shipment of firearms causes a massive disruption, as a police officer (Kim Nam-gil) and a mysterious arms dealer (Kim Young-kwang) face off. This Korean action series is written and directed by Oh-Seung Kwon. (Netflix)

A still from 'Happy Gilmore 2'.

Happy Gilmore 2 Nearly three decades after the events of the first film, unorthodox golfer Happy Gilmore returns to the sport to put his daughter through ballet school. Adam Sandler stars as Gilmore and much of the first film’s cast returns too: Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and Dennis Dugan. Directed by Kyle Newacheck. (Netflix)

A still from 'Ronth'.

Ronth In this Malayalam thriller, a veteran cop (Dileesh Pothan) and a rookie (Roshan Mathew) patrol the city. Ronth is written and directed by Shahi Kabir, who had previously written the fine 2021 cop drama Nayattu. Also starring Arun Cherukavil, Roshan Abdul Rahoof and Krisha Kurup. (JioHotstar)

A still from 'The Winning Try'.

The Winning Try After a drug scandal ended his rugby career, former star Joo Ga-ram (Yoon Kyesang) returns to coach his old high school team.This Korean sports drama series is directed by Jang Young-Seok. (Netflix)

A still from 'Mandala Murders'.