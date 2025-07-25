What to watch this week: ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

After the Superman reboot, another classic comic gets an update. Marvel’s Fantastic Four return, with Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) battling the powerful alien Galactus (Ralph Ineson). For those still keeping track, this is the first film in Phase Six of the MCU. Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) and featuring Julia Garner as fan favourite Silver Surfer. (In theatres)
A strict army officer begins to have suspicions about his son. This action drama, set in modern-day Kashmir, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Kayoze Irani. (JioHotstar)
An illegal shipment of firearms causes a massive disruption, as a police officer (Kim Nam-gil) and a mysterious arms dealer (Kim Young-kwang) face off. This Korean action series is written and directed by Oh-Seung Kwon. (Netflix)
Nearly three decades after the events of the first film, unorthodox golfer Happy Gilmore returns to the sport to put his daughter through ballet school. Adam Sandler stars as Gilmore and much of the first film’s cast returns too: Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and Dennis Dugan. Directed by Kyle Newacheck. (Netflix)
In this Malayalam thriller, a veteran cop (Dileesh Pothan) and a rookie (Roshan Mathew) patrol the city. Ronth is written and directed by Shahi Kabir, who had previously written the fine 2021 cop drama Nayattu. Also starring Arun Cherukavil, Roshan Abdul Rahoof and Krisha Kurup. (JioHotstar)
After a drug scandal ended his rugby career, former star Joo Ga-ram (Yoon Kyesang) returns to coach his old high school team.This Korean sports drama series is directed by Jang Young-Seok. (Netflix)
Vani Kapoor, known for her transgender character in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, headlines this mythological crime-thriller series created and directed by Gopi Puthran (Mardaani) and Manan Rawat and produced by YRF Entertainment. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, the story follows two detectives Rea Thomas (Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) as they unravel a conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society. The cast includes Surveen Chawla (Decoupled), Jameel Khan (Gullak) and Shriya Pilgaonkar. (Netflix)
