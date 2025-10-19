‘The Fifth Cord’: Buildings, bodies and a giallo stunner

Bazzoni’s film is adapted from D.M. Devine’s Scotland-set novel of the same name, which was published in Italy in 1968 under the Il Giallo Mondadori imprint of pulp novels that gave the genre its name (their covers were yellow, or “giallo"). The action is transplanted to an unhappy bourgeoise section of Rome, a milieu familiar to audiences from 1960s arthouse Italian films, especially ones by Michelangelo Antonioni. Crime reporter Andrea Bild (Franco Nero) divides his time between getting blind drunk and pushing his luck (quite successfully) with a series of gorgeous women. His life is complicated when a near-fatal attack in a tunnel —the first of the film’s gorgeous set pieces—kicks off a series of murders, all seemingly executed by the same person who leaves a black glove on the scene. Since all the victims have something to do with him, Andrea becomes a suspect.