A satirical take on gender bias in medical textbooks

Ayesha Susan Thomas, who is a Serbia-based theatre maker and co-founder of KathaSiyah Collective, a multi-lingual, feminist performance collective, has had her share of experiences with prejudiced gynaecologists in India. Wasn’t medicine supposed to be an objective science? She spoke to other women, and each one had faced a judgemental gynaecologist or two, while in need of treatment.

She came across Dr Anamika Pradhan’s first-person account on Agents of Ishq, a multi-media project about sex, love, and desire. It was titled What Doctors (Really) Think About Sex, Abortion and Virginity, and delved into the lack of gender sensitisation in medical textbooks. Her research further led her to Dr Suchitra Dalvie, gynaecologist and co-founder of Asia Safe Abortion Partnerships, which works for women’s sexual and reproductive health rights, who also wrote about dated medical textbooks.

Suddenly, her experiences as a woman and queer person were beginning to make sense. Over four years, she developed a satirical, interactive multimedia performance titled The Flabby-Breasted Virgin and Other Sordid Tales on modern and ancient interpretations of the female body through medical text. It started online in 2022 during the covid-19 pandemic. Now, the performance is available for viewing on demand on their website.