A satirical take on gender bias in medical textbooks

Susan Thomas wanted to bring that together with discrepancies in medical textbooks and the Indian education system that predisposes students to not question them. Often, she tells us, the result can be bad science. An example of this led her to title the performance The Flabby Breasted Virgin and Other Sordid Tales. “In a chapter on sexual jurisprudence, they talk about virginity in great detail. It explains the signs to spot a virgin, they include pink and perky breasts. In a non-virgin, they are saggy and flabby. I wanted to use the exact words and subvert them," she explains.