‘The Four Seasons’ review: Scenes from all marriages
The new adaptation of ‘Four Seasons’, with Tina Fey and Steve Carell, steals from the past with intention, not imitation
Donald Sutherland was a fantastic “Hawkeye" Pierce. Robert Altman’s Palme D’Or winning M*A*S*H* film—an adaptation of Richard Hooker’s savage novel—cast Sutherland as a smirking surgeon, detached and too hip for the wartime hell around him. Alan Alda, inheriting the part in the M*A*S*H* series, one of the greatest American shows of all time, added a splash of melancholy to his martini. His “Hawkeye" talked more, joked more and, crucially, felt more. Both top-shelf performances, but where Sutherland served up a dirty martini, Alda poured one that was dryer and infinitely more unforgettable.