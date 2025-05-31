‘The Four Seasons’ review: Scenes from all marriages

This new Four Seasons steals from the past with intention, not imitation. It nods to the Alan Alda original like a grown child reclaiming a family recipe and adding spice. Tina Fey’s Kate, acerbic as can be, refers to someone as “such a Zelig." It’s a reference to her favourite Woody Allen film, a reference lost on many, but she’s fine being her own audience. She plays a woman too sharp to soften, too tired to explain herself, and too loyal to leave the people who exhaust her. (Alda himself shows up, old but still twinkly-eyed, telling the couples “not to fuss about the small stuff." “I love you," Tina says.)