'The Four Seasons' feels more relatable the second time around

My drinking partner has not been drinking. This should not affect me an ounce, given that I’ve been off the sauce for a decade, but the very fact that she isn’t having a negroni nowadays brings up flashbacks of drinking duels and dubious decisions, and of a champagne bottle that kept comically bouncing off a Bandra wall instead of, politely and spectacularly, shattering against it. Yet here we sit at a breakfast table, speaking with fetishistic fashion about chemex coffee, sober as a day—and fiercer friends than ever.
That deserves a toast. As we get older, and less patient and more mindful of our own needs, friendships change shape. Some fall by the wayside. Ride-or-die friendships metamorphose into occasional catch-up conversations. We change, what we like changes, and camaraderie doesn’t carry forward as unconditionally. In this overcommunicated age, it takes effort to make sure the people who matter know they matter. The Four Seasons (Netflix), a show about friends who vacationing together, dropped its second season last week. It’s about friendships that carry on even as they, like us, aren’t what they used to be.
The first season of Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons was based so loyally on Alan Alda’s lovely 1981 film of the same name—it borrowed not only structure and character names and exact lines of dialogue, but also the timeless Vivaldi concertos that hold the narrative in place—that it felt like a soft retread. The primary difference (one that my non-drinking friend loathed) is that Fey’s first season ended with a character’s death, whereas in Alda’s movie, the casualty was a drowning Mercedes.
That made the TV series feel too literal with its message of treasuring friends while they still laugh among us, ending a smartly written series on a damp note. This season—one without the most dynamic character (and the biggest star)—was always going to be an uphill climb, but in its own modest and straightforward way, The Four Seasons has plodded on like that persistent friend who we’re grateful makes plans again and again, never taking a hint on the chin. In the series, one friend is gone, there is a baby on the way, and everybody is searching for meaning—or the meaning of meaning.
Like babies. “At first we didn’t want them,” sighs Danny, played by a flamboyant Colman Domingo, speaking about having babies with his husband. “We weren’t willing to give up our youth, beauty or freedom the way you all did.” His best friend Kate, played by Fey, answers back on behalf of all parents: “We weren’t using any of that stuff anyway.”
Kate is married to Jack (Will Forte), a repressed man who refuses to confront his anger. Danny is married to Claude (Marco Calvani) who couldn’t hide a feeling if he tried. Their friend Nick (Steve Carrell) has passed on, bequeathing them the company of his ex-wife Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) as well as his pregnant girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen) who is young enough to hike harder than the old people behind her. The interesting thing about this season is that every single character feels like they don’t really have a clue.
Anne can’t quite deal with Ginny, for starters. “You’re right,” says Kate about that complicated dynamic, “There isn’t a Beyoncé song about that.” There may not be a song about any of these highly relatable issues, to be fair, the stuff that affects marriages and friendships, the things we don’t talk about and the things we talk about too much, the fact that we’re all just making up the rules as we’re stumbling along. No wonder Kate wants to run a bed and breakfast. “Newhart shit,” she says, referring to the great old sitcom and continuing her streak of dated pop-culture references that I personally love. (Last season, she spoke about Zelig.)