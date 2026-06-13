'The Four Seasons' feels more relatable the second time around

That made the TV series feel too literal with its message of treasuring friends while they still laugh among us, ending a smartly written series on a damp note. This season—one without the most dynamic character (and the biggest star)—was always going to be an uphill climb, but in its own modest and straightforward way, The Four Seasons has plodded on like that persistent friend who we’re grateful makes plans again and again, never taking a hint on the chin. In the series, one friend is gone, there is a baby on the way, and everybody is searching for meaning—or the meaning of meaning.