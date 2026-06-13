'The Four Seasons' feels more relatable the second time around

That deserves a toast. As we get older, and less patient and more mindful of our own needs, friendships change shape. Some fall by the wayside. Ride-or-die friendships metamorphose into occasional catch-up conversations. We change, what we like changes, and camaraderie doesn’t carry forward as unconditionally. In this overcommunicated age, it takes effort to make sure the people who matter know they matter. The Four Seasons (Netflix), a show about friends who vacationing together, dropped its second season last week. It’s about friendships that carry on even as they, like us, aren’t what they used to be.