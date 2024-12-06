Superhero movie satire ‘The Franchise’ takes aim at Marvel Studios

As with Marvel movies back when they used to be fun, the writing is the star. Richard E. Grant’s pompous veteran actor, is scornful about a day where he has no lines but will keep having to nod and react to fellow actors: “Nod away, and let those clever little boys in India paint around me with their graphics." We’re informed that big name writers—David Mamet, Aaron Sorkin—carry out last-minute script changes for these big silly films, but always uncredited, of course. The “Tecto" set, where the studio sends characters that aren’t needed elsewhere, is referred to as a “refugee camp for displaced intellectual property" and yet Anita the producer suggests that “let’s pre-vis our happy faces".