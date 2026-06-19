What to watch this week: ‘The Furious’, ‘In the Hand of Dante’ and more

In the Hand of Dante A film about New York mobsters hiring a writer to steal the handwritten manuscript of Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy. Starring Oscar Isaac and directed by Julian Schnabel. (Netflix)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'Maa Inti Bangaram'.

Maa Inti Bangaram A woman marries into a traditional household but has to draw on lethal skills when her old life comes calling. This Telugu action comedy stars Samantha, is created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy. (In theatres)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'The Root of the Game'.

The Root of the Game A limited series about the mania for football in Brazil seen through São Paulo's grassroots scene. If the national team builds up a head of steam, this could be the perfect daytime accompaniment. (Netflix)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'The Furious'.

The Furious Kenji Tanigaki’s action film is being hailed as one of the year’s, if not the decade’s, best. It stars Joe Taslim, Xie Miao, Jeeja Yanin and Yayan Ruhian, familiar names to any action movie fan. The mix of fighting styles and techniques is brought together by the kinetic choreography of Kenosuke Sonomura, whose teaming with Tanigaki, himself one of the great action choreographers of his era, yields blistering results. (In theatres)

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