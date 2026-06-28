‘The Furious’ is a glorious synthesis and an instant martial arts classic

As much as Sonomura’s work here is brilliant, it’s not the full picture. Tanigaki is an equally celebrated action director, with a style all of his own, less pretty than Sonomura’s, more straightforward and tough. The action in the film naturally has the trademarks of Sonomura, but I see Tanigaki in the directness and, yes, the sheer fury of the face-offs (Xie Miao chasing the truck at the start bring to mind the sprinting in the Rurouni Kenshin series and so many other Tanigaki films). What’s fascinating is seeing Sonomura adapt to the Tanigaki style. The evolving strategies of his fights are pushed into hyperdrive here, no time for feints and counters, only instinct and sheer will. The police station fight is the breathtaking culmination, an almost impossibly complex five-person choreography, six if you count the camera operator.