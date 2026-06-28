‘The Furious’ is a glorious synthesis and an instant martial arts classic

Navin and Wang Wei start off with an action film’s version of a meet-cute: a misunderstanding and a fight. They don't yet know they have a common purpose, or that they’ve been battling the same crime boss’s thugs. As they face off, barely any words are exchanged—Wei is mute—but there’s a conversation unfolding nevertheless, between Xie Miao’s wushu and Joe Taslim’s judo. Since the former is founded on kicking and striking, and the latter on grappling and throwing, it’s an intensely strategic altercation. In judo, if you can grab hold of an opponent, you can throw them. Wei realises this, shrugs off his jacket and rolls up his shirtsleeves. Navin reacts to this by ruefully blowing on his fingers, a judoka automatism from an actor who once represented his country in the sport.
More than anything else in The Furious, which released last week in India, this fight is unmistakably the work of Kensuke Sonomura. For the Japanese action director, combat is dialogue, a series of arguments and counter-arguments, fighting as problem-solving. His fighters are constantly sizing each other up, feinting, dodging, skidding. It’s a singular and exhilarating style, dense yet airy, minute adjustments of stance and angle and technique, anything for a sliver of an advantage.
The Furious is built on simple, solid scaffolding. Navin is a reporter trying to bust a child trafficking ring; he’s also hoping to find his wife, Matia (Jeeja Yanin), also a journalist, who went missing tracking down a lead. Wei’s daughter, Rainy (Yang Enyou), is abducted off the street by the same gang. The two men meet, fight, and team up when they realise they’re looking for the same people. It’s an unremarkable action film plot, but that doesn’t matter. What Kenji Tanigaki’s film does is deliver the best barnstorming fight of the year in the first 20 minutes, then serves up another fight 10 minutes later which tops that, and keeps doing this until the viewer’s brains have melted.
I watched the film twice in theatres this week, but such is the density of action, I’d still be noticing new things on my fourth or fifth viewing. In my head, the film is a mess of euphoric moments. Xie Miao sprinting through a warehouse, crashing through a window and chasing the truck carrying his daughter down the road… all in his slippers. The impossible contortions of Brian Le, who's built like a rhino and moves like a prime gymnast. The moral quandary of wanting to see more of Joey Iwanaga’s beautiful kicking and also wanting the psychotic crime boss to suffer. A two-on-two showdown becoming a free-for-all five, the most amazing wild card you’ll see at the cinema this year. The look on Taslim’s face when the fear of not knowing has left him.
“Somewhere in southeast Asia…” The intertitle that opens the film might be there to avoid tarnishing any one country as a child-trafficking hub. But there’s another way you could see this. The Furious is truly pan-Asian: Japanese director and action director, stars from China (Xie Miao), Indonesia (Joe Taslim, Yayan Ruhian), Thailand (Jeeja Yanin) and Japan via the US (Joey Iwanaga). Most martial arts films tend to work in one fight style and throw in a foreign one for variety. But The Furious tosses together wushu, judo, grappling, bits of pencak silat, muay Thai, taekwondo and karate, and weapons ranging from bow and arrow to a sledgehammer. These clash in fascinating ways: one fighter looking to create space, another to close it, one lunging, another leaping.
As much as Sonomura’s work here is brilliant, it’s not the full picture. Tanigaki is an equally celebrated action director, with a style all of his own, less pretty than Sonomura’s, more straightforward and tough. The action in the film naturally has the trademarks of Sonomura, but I see Tanigaki in the directness and, yes, the sheer fury of the face-offs (Xie Miao chasing the truck at the start bring to mind the sprinting in the Rurouni Kenshin series and so many other Tanigaki films). What’s fascinating is seeing Sonomura adapt to the Tanigaki style. The evolving strategies of his fights are pushed into hyperdrive here, no time for feints and counters, only instinct and sheer will. The police station fight is the breathtaking culmination, an almost impossibly complex five-person choreography, six if you count the camera operator.
The Furious is a martial arts film in constant conversation with the genre. Those who once saw wushu prodigy Xie Miao as Jet Li’s son in My Father is a Hero (1995) might find themselves emotional at the sight of the actor now playing a father protecting an equally plucky kid. The ice-factory setting, with unfortunate henchmen frozen like popsicles, is a tribute to Bruce Lee’s debut, The Big Boss (1971). Brian Le's grinning thug dangling Rainy over the edge of a speeding truck is a callback to a notorious stunt from the 1990 Hong Kong film Fatal Termination. Even the awkwardly dubbed English of the local cops should warm the hearts of genre fans who’ve grown up watching dubs of old Hong Kong and Japanese films.
While it synthesises martial arts talent and traditions from across Asia, The Furious is a reminder that Japan has been responsible for some of the most innovative action design of the last decade. This release is especially good timing for me. I’ve been on a Sonomura tear over the past year: his own films Hydra (2019), Bad City (2022)—Wei pounding and climbing up on a pyramid of bodies has a predecessor scene here—and Ghost Killer (2024), and Yugo Sakamoto’s delightful Baby Assassins trilogy. After his cerebral, unpredictable style, all other action started looking staid. Then I saw Tanigaki’s work on the Rurouni Kenshin films, the beats of manga perfectly transmuted into searing live-action swordplay, and it felt like another revelation.
There’ll be some who’ll question whether The Furious belongs in the company of recent martial arts landmarks like The Raid films or even the Tanigaki-choreographed Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In (2024). Tanigaki’s film lacks the cohesion of the former and the rich universe of the latter, but the breadth and scope of its action, to my mind, surpasses both. It belongs to a tradition that runs from Bruce Lee to Tony Jaa to the 2024 Aussie bone-breaker Life After Fighting: rough-hewn action films with a direct emotional line to the audience. “Who are you?” is a question posed to Wei through the film. Eventually, he signs, “I’m just a father.”
‘The Furious’ is in theatres.
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