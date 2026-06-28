‘The Furious’ is a glorious synthesis and an instant martial arts classic

Navin and Wang Wei start off with an action film’s version of a meet-cute: a misunderstanding and a fight. They don't yet know they have a common purpose, or that they’ve been battling the same crime boss’s thugs. As they face off, barely any words are exchanged—Wei is mute—but there’s a conversation unfolding nevertheless, between Xie Miao’s wushu and Joe Taslim’s judo. Since the former is founded on kicking and striking, and the latter on grappling and throwing, it’s an intensely strategic altercation. In judo, if you can grab hold of an opponent, you can throw them. Wei realises this, shrugs off his jacket and rolls up his shirtsleeves. Navin reacts to this by ruefully blowing on his fingers, a judoka automatism from an actor who once represented his country in the sport.