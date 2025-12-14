How important is layering of images to you? In your works, fiction, fact and fantasy collide.

(The images are) conscious, fictional constructs. The larger scale has allowed me to make those divisions like different geographies—like they are different characters in different spaces, or there’s a suggestion of different rooms. In the painting called Paper Storm, on one side there is an idyllic landscape and on the other side you see desperation with paper flying around. A sort of irony is going on. In The Geometry of Ash, a female figure is pointing at something. She came to me from a Pompeii fresco that I had seen, in which she was carrying a musical instrument. In the next panel, you see this heap of bodies and bare trees. At the bottom panel is an arrow with ribbons around it like the ones denoting wind directions. Also, there’s a sly suggestion as the arrow is going from west to east. A pattern, which is like an African print, also hints at the history of colonialism, much like the arrow.