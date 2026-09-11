‘The Grand Tour’ is finally ready for life without Clarkson

The show is cunningly well cast. Holland is all engine-sounds and plaid shirts, trying to aim for old-school triumph. He’s like, say, an affable version of Clarkson. Even his references are classic. When he has to discuss a cover version that is better than the original, he goes to Jimi Hendrix’s All Along The Watchtower. Engelsman is the clumsy and often silly one, getting things wrong (and taking that in his stride) while loving Porsches. He is clearly the new Hammond. He’s so good-natured that, when his car is slowing down, he apologises to it. “Sorry car, you’re doing so well, you’re doing better than me.”