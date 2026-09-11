‘The Grand Tour’ is finally ready for life without Clarkson

How do you solve a problem like Jeremy Clarkson?
You give him a television show. On the BBC’s Top Gear, Clarkson spent decades converting bluster into broadcasting. He has a booming voice, a vocabulary of inappropriate superlatives and the conviction that every thought in his head deserves a tyre-squealing entrance. His bravado is half-performance, half-personality, earning chuckles for being rude while insulting foreign food and convertibles in the same breath.
To some, this is fearless television, a refusal to genuflect before political correctness or automotive manufacturers. Then again hearing Clarkson go off can sound like a V8 being loudly revved near a library, boorish and juvenile and too pleased with itself. His pomposity was crucially offset by longtime co-hosts Richard Hammond, a speed enthusiast, and James May, a nerdier fellow in a stripey jumper nicknamed “Captain Slow” by the others. Together, these blokes taking the mickey out of each other created something improbably special.
Clarkson kept testing the limits of acceptable behaviour, and in 2015 the BBC finally lost patience after he physically assaulted a Top Gear producer. He was axed, and with him Hammond and May also left. This refusal to disband was both musketeerish and self-preservatory. After a dozen years of co-hosting an internationally loved series where they compared apples to oranges—or at least orange hatchbacks—they went off to do the same thing over at Amazon Prime.
This series, called The Grand Tour, may well have been titled “Not Top Gear”, trying to appear newish while making the same engine noises. The trio remained as they were, older and creakier yet committed to delivering the same banter even as loyal viewers like myself gradually lost interest. Meanwhile, the BBC tried hard to resurrect their iconic series with reboot after reboot, bringing in familiar faces like Friends actor Matt LeBlanc and former cricketer Andrew Flintoff. None of it felt must-see anymore.
Last week, The Grand Tour rebooted itself with a new generation of three enthused young men, and it looks like we may finally—finally—be ready for Clarksonlessness. Jeremy is a farmer now, you see. James May owns a pub. Richard Hammond details cars. They have finally, it appears, moved on. As must we.
What I like best about the new boys on The Grand Tour is the fact that I know so little about them. Thomas Holland and James Engelsman are YouTubers from Canada who have spent years reviewing fast cars, and they seem really, really pleased to be here. Then there’s an Englishman called Luke who has christened himself “Francis Bourgeois”, a former engineer who interned at Rolls-Royce and has accrued TikTok fame based on the nearly indecent pleasure he takes in locomotives.