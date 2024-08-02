What to watch: The Grandmaster, Rebel Moon and more

Rebel Moon – The Director’s Cut One of the weirder deals is Zack Snyder seemingly agreeing to make a new sci-fi epic for Netflix if he can release his ‘director’s cuts’ of the same. Rebel Moon, parts one and two, was released on Netflix earlier this year to little fanfare. The new, harder-edged versions might fare better, given that all that the fans were ever interested in was the ‘Snyder cut’. (Netflix)

Life Is Not a Competition, But I’m Winning This innovative documentary by Julia Fuhr Mann uses archival footage, voiceover, bold stylistic touches and reenactments to present a more inclusive vision of sports. It looks at the exclusion of trans and intersex athletes from competitions, including Amanda Reiter, a trans marathon runner, and Annet Negesa, a 800m runner under pressure to have hormone-altering surgery. (MUBI)

A still from M.Night Shyamalan's 'Trap'.

Trap M. Night Shyamalan is a rarity: a Hollywood writer-director who gets continues to get original, non-IP-driven projects made. Cooper (Josh Hartnett) is with his daughter (Ariel Donoghue) at a pop concert when he finds out it’s a trap set by the police for a serial killer – which, from the trailer, seems to be Cooper. Thailand’s Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, who recently shot Challengers, is the cinematographer. (In theatres)

The Grandmaster While his 2023 TV series Blossoms Shanghai awaits a release outside China, fans of Wong Kar-wai can revisit his last film, a 2013 martial arts stunner starring Tony Leung (In the Mood For Love) as the legendary Ip Man, as well as Zhang Ziyi (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Chang Chen. The legendary Yuen Woo-ping does the fight choreography, which is married to Wong’s spectacularly lush visual style. (BookMyShow Stream)