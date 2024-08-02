What to watch: The Grandmaster, Rebel Moon and more

Shyamalan's newest film ‘Trap’, a documentary that explores trans athlete exclusion and other titles to watch this weekend

Team Lounge
Published2 Aug 2024, 02:27 PM IST
A still from the 'The Grandmaster'.
A still from the ’The Grandmaster’.

Rebel Moon – The Director’s Cut

One of the weirder deals is Zack Snyder seemingly agreeing to make a new sci-fi epic for Netflix if he can release his ‘director’s cuts’ of the same. Rebel Moon, parts one and two, was released on Netflix earlier this year to little fanfare. The new, harder-edged versions might fare better, given that all that the fans were ever interested in was the ‘Snyder cut’. (Netflix)

Life Is Not a Competition, But I’m Winning

This innovative documentary by Julia Fuhr Mann uses archival footage, voiceover, bold stylistic touches and reenactments to present a more inclusive vision of sports. It looks at the exclusion of trans and intersex athletes from competitions, including Amanda Reiter, a trans marathon runner, and Annet Negesa, a 800m runner under pressure to have hormone-altering surgery. (MUBI)

Also read: Will OTT platforms have to pivot to a pay-per-view model?

A still from M.Night Shyamalan's 'Trap'.

Trap

M. Night Shyamalan is a rarity: a Hollywood writer-director who gets continues to get original, non-IP-driven projects made. Cooper (Josh Hartnett) is with his daughter (Ariel Donoghue) at a pop concert when he finds out it’s a trap set by the police for a serial killer – which, from the trailer, seems to be Cooper. Thailand’s Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, who recently shot Challengers, is the cinematographer. (In theatres)

The Grandmaster

While his 2023 TV series Blossoms Shanghai awaits a release outside China, fans of Wong Kar-wai can revisit his last film, a 2013 martial arts stunner starring Tony Leung (In the Mood For Love) as the legendary Ip Man, as well as Zhang Ziyi (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Chang Chen. The legendary Yuen Woo-ping does the fight choreography, which is married to Wong’s spectacularly lush visual style. (BookMyShow Stream)

Also read: Artist Alamu Kumaresan stitches together a portrait

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 02:27 PM IST
HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch: The Grandmaster, Rebel Moon and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.30
    03:10 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.75 (-2.91%)

    Bharat Electronics

    303.00
    03:10 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.15 (-2.62%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.25
    03:10 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.5 (-1.39%)

    Tata Motors

    1,097.70
    03:10 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -46.9 (-4.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    02:58 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.65
    02:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.1 (8.69%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    117.00
    02:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.6 (6.95%)

    One 97 Communications

    528.65
    02:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    31.45 (6.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

      More From Popular in Lounge
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue