‘The Gruffalo': The cult children's classic turns 25
SummaryFirst published in 1999 by Macmillan, ‘The Gruffalo’ has become an integral part of parenting journeys across the world
One night—it must have been early 2015—I woke up to the sound of gruff laughter followed by the croaking of a frog and the rustling of leaves. In a rare moment of courage, I decided to find the source of the sound before going into hysterics. To my relief, I found my daughter, just nearing 3 years of age at the time, perched on a set of cushions with The Gruffalo sound book. She was cheerily pressing each of the eight sound buttons—featuring the squeak of a mouse, the hiss of a snake, the cackle of the fox, the gruff laughter of the monster—while turning the pages of this classic story by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The book would go with us everywhere—to playschool, play dates, and restaurants, where the sudden press of the laughter button would startle people at the neighbouring table into spilling soup.
Many books became precious during my daughter’s early childhood, from Judith Kerr’sThe Mog series andThe Tiger Who Came to Tea, to Donaldson’s vibrant other titles such as Zog, The Paper Dolls. However, of these,The Gruffalo, stood out. I associate the book with key memories of my early parenting days. First published in 1999 by Macmillan, it is a favourite with kids and parents and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Translated into 107 dialects and languages, with 13.5 million copies sold worldwide, it has been interpreted as a stage show and an animated film.