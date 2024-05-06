‘The Gruffalo': The cult children's classic turns 25

One night—it must have been early 2015—I woke up to the sound of gruff laughter followed by the croaking of a frog and the rustling of leaves. In a rare moment of courage, I decided to find the source of the sound before going into hysterics. To my relief, I found my daughter, just nearing 3 years of age at the time, perched on a set of cushions with The Gruffalo sound book. She was cheerily pressing each of the eight sound buttons—featuring the squeak of a mouse, the hiss of a snake, the cackle of the fox, the gruff laughter of the monster—while turning the pages of this classic story by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The book would go with us everywhere—to playschool, play dates, and restaurants, where the sudden press of the laughter button would startle people at the neighbouring table into spilling soup.