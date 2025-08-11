New on Shelves: ‘The Hiroshima Men’, ‘Aparna Sen: A Life in Cinema’ and more

Iain McGregor's new book revisits the events that led to the Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings and a slim volume brings together the late Valmik Thapar's writings on tigers among new titles to read this month

Team Lounge
Updated11 Aug 2025, 05:24 PM IST
The covers of the four new titles to read this month.

‘The Hiroshima Men’, by Iain MacGregor

Eighty years ago this week, the US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In his new book, acclaimed writer and historian of World War II, Iain MacGregor takes the reader back to the political and scientific events that led up to the fateful moment that wiped out thousands and scarred generations thereafter. The Hiroshima Men’, by Iain MacGregor, Hachette, 448 pages, 799.

‘The Mysterious World of Tigers’, by Valmik Thapar

This slim volume brings together a selection of the late Valmik Thapar’s writings on tigers, the species he studied his whole life. Based on 50 years of observations and field notes, Thapar, who died in May, portrays the majestic creature through the scientific eyes of a conservationist who was also keenly alive to the beauty and grace of wildlife. The Mysterious World of Tigers’, by Valmi Thapar, Aleph, 128 pages, 399.

‘Aparna Sen: A Life in Cinema’, by Devapriya Sanyal

Aparna Sen made an early mark as the teenage heroine of Satyajit Ray’s Teen Kanya and never looked back. From arthouse to commercial films, she was a familiar face in modern Bengali cinema in her heyday—also a writer, editor and outspoken feminist. Devapriya Sanyal’s study of Sen’s life and career will not only interest Bengalis but also film enthusiasts. Aparna Sen: A Life in Cinema’, by Devapriya Sanyal, Rupa, 184 pages, 495.

‘Dapaan’, by Ipsita Chakravarty

Journalist Ipsita Chakravarty reconstructs the history of Kashmir, from Partition to the lockdown and communications blackout in 2019, through a series of interviews with people living in the state. The result is a fresh perspective on a decades-long legacy of conflict, told through myths, legends, stories, songs, fables and other cultural media. Dapaan’, by Ipsita Chakravarty, Westland, 320 pages, 699.

