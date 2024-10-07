The hundred Indias we inhabit

Down south, in the temple town of Vaikom in Kerala, a non-violent protest against untouchability had taken off, the first of many movements demanding temple entry for all Hindus, irrespective of their caste. Popularly known as the Vaikom Satyagraha, it sent out ripples of opposition against caste-based discrimination across the country. In the distant north, a different kind of public trouble was brewing. M.K. Gandhi had just ended a 21-day fast to foster Hindu-Muslim unity, when Muhammad Ali Jinnah decided to reorganise the Muslim League under his leadership. The mood on the street was restless, grim, and precarious.

One hundred years later, the India we are living in may seem like a distant planet from the one Forster depicts in the novel. But similar undercurrents of social, political and sectarian tension continue to simmer. To quote Cyril Fielding, the Indophile college principal in A Passage to India, “India’s a muddle". It was then, it is now, and will, most likely, always be.

Also read: Review of Saurabh Kirpal's ‘Who is Equal’: A return to first principles

The idea of India, which hadn’t yet become as ubiquitous as it would in post-colonial times, was tenuous and ungraspable. Both Indians and their foreign masters struggled to make sense of it. People like Adela Quested, one of the key figures in the novel, usually ended up regretting their desire “to see the real India". For there is no such thing, as Forster revealed through his beautifully refracted plotline. There’s not one India, but “a hundred Indias", and not one description of “an Indian", for “no one is India."

Two decades ago, when I first read A Passage to India, I was amused by Forster’s social satire, his keen eye for the absurd. Where Jane Austen used balls and banquets as sites for her study of human character, Forster shifted his attention to the stuffy interiors of colonial clubs and the contrastingly laidback drawing rooms of the “natives" to do the same. He spared neither his own kind nor Indians when it came to making fun of their foibles. Yet, for me, the novel’s focus remained the prejudices of the colonial mindset, the daily cruelty of the oppressors towards their subjects. David Lean’s 1984 film adaptation, based on a play by the Indian-born American writer Shantha Rama Rau, gave further credence to that sentiment.

For reasons of economy and effect, both Rau and Lean had focused on the trial of Dr Aziz in their work. The third section of A Passage to India, titled “Temple", isn’t conducive to being filmed or staged, given its abstract, poetic, almost dream-like unfolding. As a consequence, it is easy to overlook nuances in the novel that present a sharp critique of Hindu-Muslim relations.

View Full Image The Penguin Classics edition of the novel

If Forster wanted his readers to feel sympathy for Dr Aziz—and it isn’t hard for Indian readers to feel as such—he didn’t want to present a saint before them. For one, the good doctor isn’t really a model parent. As a widower, he is content to relegate his three children to the care of his mother-in-law. The poor kids are called in by their father only when he is in danger of being sent to prison. His feelings towards Fielding, the Englishman who befriends him at the risk of being denounced by the Anglo-Indians, goes up and down. Like a petulant lover, he is hasty in his judgments, volatile, reactive and swift to shift his affections.

Beyond these personal failings, Dr Aziz comes with a deeper problem: an ardent allegiance towards his religion, which would have been fine had it not turned into attacks on Hinduism at every opportunity. While playing polo, he is irritated by the sight of a “Brahmany bull", a holy creature for Hindus. He scorns the priggish Professor Godbole, who cannot stand the sight of meat, even when others around him are eating it, and has to be served food that is cooked separately. Several times in the story, Aziz reminisces about the glories of the Great Mughals, especially Babur, who laid down his life to save his son. He is less charitable towards the Akbar because of Din-i-ilahi, the syncretic religion propounded by the emperor. For Aziz, it is a dilution of the purity of Islam.

It’s not as if the Hindus are blameless, though Forster is more indulgent towards their excesses and religious dogmatism. Chandrapore, where the story of A Passage to India is set, is home to both communities and quite a tinderbox when it comes to sectarian clashes. The British police and Collector are left on tenterhooks on the eve of a Muharram procession, where the height of the tazia, its proximity to a holy peepal tree, and the route of the march along a path to the local temple become inflection points. The passage wouldn’t be out of place in 21st century India, where such scenarios remain as plausible and common.

There is a twist in the plot: Hindus and Muslims unite on the common ground of the trial of Dr Aziz, who is accused by Miss Quested of making inappropriate advances towards her during a tour of Barabar Caves. Suddenly, traditional enmities are set aside as the whole town lands up in the court. No effort is spared to jeer at the servile Indians (both Hindus and Muslims) employed by the British, and when the accused is cleared of all the charges, Chandrapore explodes into collective merriment. Dr Aziz is garlanded by the youth and exalted as a hero.

This moment makes for the perfect conclusion, especially in a cinematic or stage adaptation, where good must triumph over evil. The audience expects a happy ending that rewards the underdog, and that is precisely what Rau and Lean deliver.

In the original novel, though, Forster treats the verdict as a false ending. It becomes, rather, an entry point to go deeper into the psychology of the colonial subject. As Pankaj Mishra writes in the introduction to the Penguin Classics edition of the novel, “(Forster) wishes to examine, too, the self-righteousness of the underdog. ‘I am Indian at last,’ Aziz thinks."

It’s this misplaced conviction of having embraced a nationalistic identity that turns into an Achilles heel for Aziz. In the final section, Forster pushes him to reckon with the dynamics of his friendship with Fielding, his Hindu colleagues, and with India at large. “The complexion of his mind turned from human to political," the author had acutely observed earlier, describing a change in Aziz’s mood as he frolicked on the polo ground, and so it does once again. A century later, Indians continue to see-saw between these two states of being when it comes to grappling with who they are, especially in relation to others.

Also read: Franz Kafka and the truth we are afraid of

Somak Ghoshal is a writer based in Delhi.