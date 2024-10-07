The hundred Indias we inhabit
SummaryA century after E.M. Forster’s ‘A Passage to India’ was published, Indians continue to grapple with the same issues of who they are
In 1924, when British writer E.M. Forster’s finest novel, A Passage to India, came out, India was in the throes of two momentous events.
Down south, in the temple town of Vaikom in Kerala, a non-violent protest against untouchability had taken off, the first of many movements demanding temple entry for all Hindus, irrespective of their caste. Popularly known as the Vaikom Satyagraha, it sent out ripples of opposition against caste-based discrimination across the country. In the distant north, a different kind of public trouble was brewing. M.K. Gandhi had just ended a 21-day fast to foster Hindu-Muslim unity, when Muhammad Ali Jinnah decided to reorganise the Muslim League under his leadership. The mood on the street was restless, grim, and precarious.