The hundred Indias we inhabit

Beyond these personal failings, Dr Aziz comes with a deeper problem: an ardent allegiance towards his religion, which would have been fine had it not turned into attacks on Hinduism at every opportunity. While playing polo, he is irritated by the sight of a “Brahmany bull", a holy creature for Hindus. He scorns the priggish Professor Godbole, who cannot stand the sight of meat, even when others around him are eating it, and has to be served food that is cooked separately. Several times in the story, Aziz reminisces about the glories of the Great Mughals, especially Babur, who laid down his life to save his son. He is less charitable towards the Akbar because of Din-i-ilahi, the syncretic religion propounded by the emperor. For Aziz, it is a dilution of the purity of Islam.