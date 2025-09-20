The IF Anthology of New Indian SFF: Speculative fiction rooted, yet free

We probably love fictional dystopias because they help us downplay, for a short while, the ones we are actually living through—at least we are not at the stage where we are sending our children to participate in killing games for entertainment, not yet, we tell ourselves. In this collection, Dilli Circa 50 NE by Shubham Mamgain imagines a near-future national Capital that is only a few steps ahead of the real-world city in being a place of constant danger, discomfort and censorship. It is a deeply political story, more effective for being written in a light, half-amused tone.