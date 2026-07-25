'The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb’: Migration, grief and a ghost story

Just as important is the history of migration that runs through the film and Juyal’s own life. Like many families, his moved to the upper Himalayas and then to Dehradun for economic opportunities. “The toll booth serves as a metaphor for that because they were liminal spaces in between these rural spaces, where you’re neither leaving nor coming.” Migration has shaped Juyal’s work, including short films The Last Rhododendron and Rains Don’t Make Us Happy Anymore. “I wanted to deal with migration again but from a very futuristic lens. The toll booth became the bridge to achieve that.”