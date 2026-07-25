'The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb’: Migration, grief and a ghost story

There is a stillness to The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb. Yashasvi Juyal’s assured debut, which premiered at the 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic earlier this month, asks its audience for patience, unfolding in long, static takes that linger on faces, silences and pauses. In doing so, Juyal gradually draws viewers into the emotional world of Santosh and Rajji, two toll booth workers negotiating love, aspiration and loss in the fictional town of Nagina in Uttarakhand.
The toll booth is an inspired metaphor—a place thousands pass through but few notice, much like the workers inside it. Santosh (played by Dheeraj Kumar) dreams of securing a permanent job close to home; his partner Rajji (Bhumika Dube), meanwhile, spends her evenings absorbed in a Doordarshan science programme, fascinated by quantum physics and the mysteries of the universe, imagining a life beyond the cramped room she shares with Santosh. And then Santosh dies in a freak truck accident, only to inexplicably return—an event that is treated almost casually, and therein lies the film’s peculiar appeal.
Juyal and co-writer Ankit Thapa find humour in Santosh’s ghost quietly resuming his place in daily life while everyone around him—boss, buddies, relatives—carries on almost as if nothing has happened. The supernatural becomes strangely ordinary, allowing the emotional weight to rest on Rajji’s response to loss rather than the mystery of death. What begins as an offbeat ghost story slowly reveals itself as a meditation on grief, ambition, migration and the strange privilege of confronting loss before it becomes final.
The idea, Juyal says, emerged from a real incident near his home in Dehradun. “The initial idea came from this new highway that was near my home. There was a truck that crashed into a toll booth. Visiting the site the next day, I saw the damaged booth, taped up like an injured person. Sitting in it was a toll booth worker named Santosh. I asked him if he was the person in the accident and he replied ‘yes, it was me, I am dead and I am a ghost’.”