'The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb’: Migration, grief and a ghost story

The toll booth is an inspired metaphor—a place thousands pass through but few notice, much like the workers inside it. Santosh (played by Dheeraj Kumar) dreams of securing a permanent job close to home; his partner Rajji (Bhumika Dube), meanwhile, spends her evenings absorbed in a Doordarshan science programme, fascinated by quantum physics and the mysteries of the universe, imagining a life beyond the cramped room she shares with Santosh. And then Santosh dies in a freak truck accident, only to inexplicably return—an event that is treated almost casually, and therein lies the film’s peculiar appeal.