'The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb’: Migration, grief and a ghost story

There is a stillness to The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb. Yashasvi Juyal’s assured debut, which premiered at the 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic earlier this month, asks its audience for patience, unfolding in long, static takes that linger on faces, silences and pauses. In doing so, Juyal gradually draws viewers into the emotional world of Santosh and Rajji, two toll booth workers negotiating love, aspiration and loss in the fictional town of Nagina in Uttarakhand.
There is a stillness to The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb. Yashasvi Juyal’s assured debut, which premiered at the 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic earlier this month, asks its audience for patience, unfolding in long, static takes that linger on faces, silences and pauses. In doing so, Juyal gradually draws viewers into the emotional world of Santosh and Rajji, two toll booth workers negotiating love, aspiration and loss in the fictional town of Nagina in Uttarakhand.
The toll booth is an inspired metaphor—a place thousands pass through but few notice, much like the workers inside it. Santosh (played by Dheeraj Kumar) dreams of securing a permanent job close to home; his partner Rajji (Bhumika Dube), meanwhile, spends her evenings absorbed in a Doordarshan science programme, fascinated by quantum physics and the mysteries of the universe, imagining a life beyond the cramped room she shares with Santosh. And then Santosh dies in a freak truck accident, only to inexplicably return—an event that is treated almost casually, and therein lies the film’s peculiar appeal.
The toll booth is an inspired metaphor—a place thousands pass through but few notice, much like the workers inside it. Santosh (played by Dheeraj Kumar) dreams of securing a permanent job close to home; his partner Rajji (Bhumika Dube), meanwhile, spends her evenings absorbed in a Doordarshan science programme, fascinated by quantum physics and the mysteries of the universe, imagining a life beyond the cramped room she shares with Santosh. And then Santosh dies in a freak truck accident, only to inexplicably return—an event that is treated almost casually, and therein lies the film’s peculiar appeal.
Juyal and co-writer Ankit Thapa find humour in Santosh’s ghost quietly resuming his place in daily life while everyone around him—boss, buddies, relatives—carries on almost as if nothing has happened. The supernatural becomes strangely ordinary, allowing the emotional weight to rest on Rajji’s response to loss rather than the mystery of death. What begins as an offbeat ghost story slowly reveals itself as a meditation on grief, ambition, migration and the strange privilege of confronting loss before it becomes final.
The idea, Juyal says, emerged from a real incident near his home in Dehradun. “The initial idea came from this new highway that was near my home. There was a truck that crashed into a toll booth. Visiting the site the next day, I saw the damaged booth, taped up like an injured person. Sitting in it was a toll booth worker named Santosh. I asked him if he was the person in the accident and he replied ‘yes, it was me, I am dead and I am a ghost’.”
That surreal exchange became the spark for a film rooted as much in memory as imagination. “What excited me was how the countryside and the corners of Dehradun were treated by writers and how they use magical realism over there. I was also interested in these old grandmothers’ tales and folklore about ghosts, the idea of man-animal relationship and extra-terrestrial ideas through devtas (gods). This ignited my cinematic curiosity,” says 29-year-old Juyal.
Just as important is the history of migration that runs through the film and Juyal’s own life. Like many families, his moved to the upper Himalayas and then to Dehradun for economic opportunities. “The toll booth serves as a metaphor for that because they were liminal spaces in between these rural spaces, where you’re neither leaving nor coming.” Migration has shaped Juyal’s work, including short films The Last Rhododendron and Rains Don’t Make Us Happy Anymore. “I wanted to deal with migration again but from a very futuristic lens. The toll booth became the bridge to achieve that.”
Rajji’s fascination with quantum physics is not just a character trait; it echoes a story where time, space and existence refuse easy explanations. Juyal trusts viewers to make those connections without labouring them.
The same restraint defines the film’s technical choices. Shot in a 4:3 aspect ratio, the film is composed almost entirely of static frames with minimal cuts. Juyal says the framing began as a practical decision made in consultation with cinematographer Dipesh Manral. Contemporary Dehradun has changed so rapidly that wider compositions revealed new construction and skylines that disrupted the world he wanted to preserve.
“I really feel that time should feel like time, it shouldn’t be manipulated,” he says. “Ultimately, I’m making the film to preserve a space and its actual time.” With editor Viraj Selot, scenes unfold in real time rather than relying on cuts to compress time.
That commitment to authenticity also shaped the production. “Everybody on the film, except the HODs, were working for the first time on a film set,” says Juyal. “It was more like a community way of making a film.”
Rather than waiting years in development, the team simply made the film and sought support afterwards, eventually finding producers Sharib Khan and Vikas Kumar, with Shaunak Sen coming on board as executive producer. There was also backing from international funds, including the Red Sea Fund, which led to a one-on-one mentorship with Spike Lee. When asked how he pitched the film to potential collaborators, he says he would cite Mani Kaul’s Duvidha and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks as creative references.
The experience of his first few films has strengthened his belief in personal storytelling. His next film is also set in Uttarakhand. “I’m still finding my voice to show that region more carefully. I’m trying to reach there through my practice. The region still holds some kind of invisible thing, which is difficult to explain through words. You can only explain it through images and sound.”
That aspiration is already visible in The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb. More than a ghost story, it preserves the rhythms, folklore and emotional landscape of a place undergoing rapid change. “I strongly feel that we need more filmmakers who can actually tell their stories as they are, from their region, without thinking about aspects such as ‘will it work?’. Filmmaking should be an experience, flowing on a summer afternoon or a winter evening. These kinds of alternative films are more like diary films, coming from people who have something to say.”
Udita Jhunjhunwala (@Udita J) is a writer, film critic and festival programmer.
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