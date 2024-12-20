Rappers, strippers and chickens: Our IFFK 2024 picks

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), held annually in Thiruvananthapuram, concluded this week. Though the full programme only arrived days before the festival’s start, it was a stellar lineup of films from the state, the rest of India and around the world. These were a few of our favourites from the 29th edition:

Kneecap

The wildest film at the festival was Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, about the eponymous Irish hip-hop trio who burst on to the scene in 2017. Two young drug-dealers with a gift for rough poetry cross paths with a musically inclined schoolteacher with a small sound studio in the garage. They record a single and quickly gain a cult following for their sex-and-drug-fuelled lyrics and their insistence on rapping in Irish. Kneecap members Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh play themselves in this outrageously funny film, and Michael Fassbender lends star presence as Ó Cairealláin’s dissident father, now in hiding.

Anora

When the son of a Russian magnate turns up one night at a New York strip club, the fortunes of resident dancer Anora (Mikey Madison) take a dramatic turn. Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn) falls head over heels for her, and their relationship goes from paid sex to marriage plans in the space of a few days. Vanya’s parents are, unsurprisingly, horrified by the idea, and despatch a handler to pay Anora off and whisk Vanya back to Russia. Sean Baker’s film, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year, has the same headlong pace as his breakout feature, Tangerine (2015), but also a bittersweet quality as Anora fights to preserve her dream. Madison is a revelation as the combative Anora, and Yura Borisov is quietly compelling as a sensitive Russian henchman.

By the Stream

One of the advantages of being a Hong Sang-soo fan is how prolific he is. Every year, at any of the bigger Indian film festivals, there’s at least one, often two, of his films. IFFK had four by the Korean director this time—two new (By the Stream, A Traveler’s Needs) and two old (Hahaha, Tale of Cinema). By the Stream was my favourite, a typically lo-fi drama featuring Hong regulars Kim Min-hee and Kwon Hae-hyo. An actor helps out his niece by directing a stage production at the college where she teaches, and hits it off with the principal (Cho Yun-hee), who’s a fan of his. What might seem like a series of rambling conversations is actually a stealthy investigation of trauma, self-worth, artistic process and the possibility of second chances.

Universal Language

My favourite Iranian film at IFFK was a Canadian one. In Matthew Rankin’s dry comedy, Winnipeg is populated with Irani families and Farsi is the official language. There’s no explanation for this; Rankin just seems to like Iran (he directed a 2008 short called Sharhé-Halé Shakhsi: M. Rankin), enough to want to make a Farsi film set in his hometown. The film has a number of interconnected stories, including two children on a mission to retrieve a currency note frozen in a block of ice, and a man (played by Rankin) returning home to visit his dying mother. It’s a gentle and moving comedy, played with a sincerity that transcends its sketch-like construction.

The Room Next Door

A war journalist in New York, Martha (Tilda Swinton), wants to go out on her own terms after being diagnosed with cancer. She enlists an old friend, best-selling writer Ingrid (Julianne Moore), in this endeavour—not to assist her, but just to be in “the room next door". I found Pedro Almodovar’s film, his first full-length one in English, rather stilted to begin with, with perfectly worded line after line delivered by expert performers. But it finds its rhythm once the two women decamp to a chic house in the hills, where Martha plans to end her life. Despite Swinton and Moore’s efforts, it still feels a bit too polite and measured, and it falls to John Turturro, playing a former lover of both women, to inject some energy.

Grand Tour

I saw two films at IFFK shot in grainy, dreamy black and white. The first was the surreal Egyptian drama East of Noon; the other was Grand Tour, for which Miguel Gomes won Best Director at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It tracks the adventures of Edward (Gonçalo Waddington), a British civil servant, as he wanders across Asia in the period between the World Wars, leaving behind his fiancé, Molly (Crista Alfaiate), in Rangoon. We later follow Molly—whose cheery resolve is reminiscent of Barbara Stanwyck in The Lady Eve (1941) or Katherine Hepburn in Bringing up Baby (1938)—as she sets out on Edward’s trail. Their stories are interspersed with documentary footage of the cities they pass through.

Suspended Time

Olivier Assayas directs a sunnier companion piece to his 2008 country retreat film, Summer House. This time it’s about brothers Paul (Vincent Macaigne) and Etienne (Micha Lescot) isolating during covid with their respective partners at their serene, sun-dappled family home. Paul is an engaging but neurotic germophobe, who drives his rock journalist brother up the wall. Macaigne, who played a version of Assayas in the TV remake of Irma Vep (2022), is again the director’s alter-ego; the intermittent voiceover is specifically autobiographical. Nothing much happens, but the lively bickering and art and pop culture digressions have a naturalism that make this a film an easy-going pleasure.

Chicken for Linda

A hidden gem of this edition of IFFK, Chicken For Linda is a French animated film written and directed by Chiara Malta and Sébastien Laudenbach. Paulette feels guilty that she accused her daughter, Linda, of something she didn’t do; to make up, she offers to make the little girl any dish she likes. Linda asks for chicken with peppers, which presents a problem— there’s no chicken at home, and a general strike is on in Paris. Malta and Laudenbach eschew photorealistic animation in favour of gentle swishes and swirls of movement and colour. It’s a film for children, but as artistically evolved as anything at the festival. There’s a bonus for fans of the 2005 film Regular Lovers: Paulette is voiced by that film’s radiant star, Clotilde Hesme.