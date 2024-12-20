Rappers, strippers and chickens: Our IFFK 2024 picks

By the Stream

One of the advantages of being a Hong Sang-soo fan is how prolific he is. Every year, at any of the bigger Indian film festivals, there’s at least one, often two, of his films. IFFK had four by the Korean director this time—two new (By the Stream, A Traveler’s Needs) and two old (Hahaha, Tale of Cinema). By the Stream was my favourite, a typically lo-fi drama featuring Hong regulars Kim Min-hee and Kwon Hae-hyo. An actor helps out his niece by directing a stage production at the college where she teaches, and hits it off with the principal (Cho Yun-hee), who’s a fan of his. What might seem like a series of rambling conversations is actually a stealthy investigation of trauma, self-worth, artistic process and the possibility of second chances.