Lounge Loves: ‘The Little Book Of Indian Gamchhas’, guilt-free cake and more

The Scent of a Season Good things in life have a very small window. Like walking past a night flowering jasmine in the evening during this time, and the heady fragrance catching you by surprise. In Urdu there’s a phrase for the scent of a flower: bu-e-gul. During the daytime you would not even notice the plant. But early in the morning, it presents a different sight. The flowers lie strewn like powdered snow on the ground.This is how I noticed the small tree in our housing complex. A closer look revealed a small board hidden behind the branches. It was planted in November 2014 in memory of Mrs B. I wondered if the family came here and felt both joy and a pang of sadness. Maybe they might have noticed that early in the morning a woman collects the flowers, perhaps for her puja. It’s after all that time of the year when we celebrate Goddess Durga. —Nipa Charagi

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Bring on the Oats Flour Cake As a middle-aged Indian man with diabetes running in the family, I’ve been well-advised to avoid sugar, among many things that are delicious but unhealthy. But the flesh is weak and when it craves cake, it must have cake, made with all its attendant evils, like sugar and flour. I’ve never eaten a “healthy” cake that I wanted to re-order until I discovered the Guilt Free Cake from Miche Artisanal Bakery in Delhi. Made with oats flour, banana, dates, cinnamon, vanilla, walnuts, rice bran oil, sea salt and baking powder, it sounds like the poster child of “healthy” eating but is also hands-down delicious. It feels good to be having one’s cake and eating it too, at long last. —Somak Ghoshal

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Also Read | Your style guide to autumn fashion

Everyday Beauty Checks and stripes are evergreen, and many designers have discovered the weaves of the gamchha (as the fabric is known in northern India) or the thundu (towel, tossed over a shoulder in south India), and have converted it into dresses and trousers. As creative as those takes are, it’s good to be reminded of the original use of these beautiful textiles, which The Little Book Of Indian Gamchhas by Jaya Jaitley does. The treatment of the photos of people using gamchhas has the feel of a school project—black-and-white images with the gamchas alone in colour—but the left-hand pages that feature close-ups of the fabric leave me mar-velling at the effort and skill that go into the making of these everyday objects used to wipe sweat or hands. —Shalini Umachandran

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Six Yards of Stories Rummaging through my mother’s sari wardrobe, I always find myself in another time. A navy-blue wedding Banarasi silk, its fine zari work now frayed at the edges. Innumerable taant and chhaapa (printed) saris, now softened and worn from years of use. A jamdani from Dhaka, which cost ₹50, but was a fortune back in the day. Then there are saris from her days as a single woman. A black Murshidabad silk in particular, with magenta and golden motifs, bought for ₹65. She tells me it was the highlight of her pujo shopping in 1973, an extravagant purchase on her modest salary as a schoolteacher. Fifty-three years later, I may not fit into her blouse, but I can style the sari for a pujo of my time, with a crop top perhaps. It’s one piece from the past that I am ready to wear over and again for the real goddess in my life.

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—Rituparna Roy