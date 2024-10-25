The very best of Dharma Productions

One of Hindi cinema’s most prominent family-owned studios changed hands this week. A 50% stake in Dharma Productions — established in 1976 by Yash Johar, and subsequently run by his son Karan — was picked up by Adar Poonawala, CEO of the Serum Institute of India. Over the years, Dharma has produced 63 films, featuring — and creating — major stars, while significantly raising the bar in terms of production values. As we wait to see what Dharma does next, here are my favourite films from that studio.

9. Kapoor & Sons (2016, streaming on Amazon Prime Video)

Can we ever forget the scene with the plumber haplessly looking on while an entire family devolves into mayhem? Shakun Batra’s well-observed and amusing film may have erred on the side of melodrama, yet this is a fresh and atypical mainstream release. The highlight remains Fawad Khan’s powerfully measured portrayal of a gay man struggling to come out to his family, a family entirely unequipped for that revelation.

8. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003, Netflix/Prime Video)

Nikhil Advani’s film may not have aged well — those Kantabai gags about straight men being mistaken for gay wouldn’t go down well today — but more than 20 years ago, this film changed the mainstream benchmark. Kal Ho Naa Ho was as shiny and well produced as most Hollywood romances, plus it had Sonu Nigam at his most merciless. Not to mention Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan had the best and giggliest buddy chemistry.

7. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012, Netflix)

Shakun Batra’s first film was a glossy commercial film, a film that starred a bright-haired Kareena Kapoor but had the heart and spirit of an American indie. Imran Khan was a likeable but refreshingly indecisive leading man while Kareena sparkled as his take-charge partner, one who realised that some are better off being friends than lovers. The film gets the vibe, the voice and the ending spot on.

6. Dostana (1980, Prime Video)

The first Dharma Productions venture, Raj Khosla’s Dostana is an old-school multi-starrer with Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha conjuring up unforgettably intense chemistry, doing justice to those Salim-Javed dialogues. The film also starred a striking Zeenat Aman, Pran and Amrish Puri, while the smash hit Laxmikant-Pyarelal soundtrack included the title track Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara, by Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. A rousing start for the banner.

5. Dear Zindagi (2016, Netflix)

A good therapist is a superstar. There’s nothing like finding the right one, and who could be righter than Shah Rukh Khan? In Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt plays Kiara, an otherwise-sorted cinematographer who spirals hard when it comes to love and relationships. In Khan, she finds a linen-clad therapist who allows her to start making sense of her own mayhem, all while Shinde chips away at the stigma about seeking out mental health. A gem of a film.

4. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016, Prime Video)

Who could have imagined a flowerpot as a metaphor for unrequited love? Karan Johar’s achingly romantic film is heartbreakingly uneven, oscillating between MDMA and cancer while never quite finding its tonality, but even that messiness feels as real as love. There’s a searingly personal quality to the storytelling, as if we’re being made privy to Johar’s own sob story, and Ranbir Kapoor may have never been as perfect as in Channa Mereya.

3. Agneepath (1990, Prime Video)

Amitabh Bachchan, shaken and stirred. In Mukul Anand’s epic, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan is a fascinating antihero who uses his voice as if wielding a revolver: cold and calm and deadly. A grimy, Scarface-style gangster film named after a poem written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Agneepath is bolstered by stirring performances from Mithun Chakravarty and Rohini Hattangidi, while Bachchan picked up his first National Award… just for telling us his name, his full name.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998, Prime Video)

This shouldn’t work. An unabashedly cheesy Parent Trap inspired film where the parents are basketball playing heroes and heroines, Karan Johar’s debut is as absurd as the unplugged electric guitar strummed by its hero. Yet we learned that Johar can hit emotion harder than most, and that’s why this film scores, again and again. The moments are bigger than the film, and this film has endlessly quotable moments. It may not make any sense, but it’s made us laugh, and cry and — at some point — imitate Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul. Slyly done, Karan. “Cheater, cheater, cheater."

1. The Lunchbox (2013, Prime Video)

Put together with as much care as a dabba making its bumpy way across the city, Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox is a masterpiece — but a modest masterpiece, a masterpiece of the everyday, of the banal and the baingan, the homemaker and the householder. Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur star in this marvellous film about a city and its crammed inhabitants, a city where an accidentally delivered lunch leads to a most wondrous — yet believable — romance. Eat it up.

I saved the tenth spot on this list for you, dear reader. Other Dharma Productions films available on streaming include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Prime Video), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (Prime Video), Wake Up Sid (Netflix), Good Newwz (Prime Video), Raazi (Prime Video) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Prime Video).