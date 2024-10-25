The very best of Dharma Productions

This shouldn’t work. An unabashedly cheesy Parent Trap inspired film where the parents are basketball playing heroes and heroines, Karan Johar’s debut is as absurd as the unplugged electric guitar strummed by its hero. Yet we learned that Johar can hit emotion harder than most, and that’s why this film scores, again and again. The moments are bigger than the film, and this film has endlessly quotable moments. It may not make any sense, but it’s made us laugh, and cry and — at some point — imitate Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul. Slyly done, Karan. “Cheater, cheater, cheater."