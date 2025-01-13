Lounge Loves: The Makers Trail, Charli XCX and more

If walls could talk I sent this photo to a friend, and her response was, “These people must really love their house". Most of us spend a good amount of time imagining our living space, sprucing it up and adding personal touches. But this care and attention is strangely missing when it comes to a home’s exterior. In cities, most buildings and homes lack character—some are shiny with their glass exteriors, others shabby with peeling paint and damp patches. This beautifully painted house wall in shades of green and yellow in a bylane in north Kolkata makes you stop and marvel at it, looking like a page out of a children’s book. The vibrant bottle-green balcony grill has golden statuettes of Radha and Krishna—Gen Z would call it Insta-worthy. It’s definitely a home that piques interest. You want to discover what lies beyond, the story of its people and the wall. —Nipa Charagi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Room service Most hotel rooms have become woefully uniform, but Hotel Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru breaks the mould—as I discovered during a recent stay—with the thoughtful curation of books made available to guests in their rooms. There was a set of children's books featuring Elphie the colourful, gender-fluid elephant, and non-fiction books like Queeristan and equALLY: Stories by Friends of the Queer World. There were also colouring books for children and a lovely scented candle. Guests are encouraged to carry the books with them when they leave, the hotel says, and I can't think of a lovelier way to engage and inform people while they stay with you. Take a bow! —Shrabonti Bagchi

An analogue AI trail December was packed with events across cities, and one of the best experiences I had was The Makers Trail curated by Lounge columnist Manju Sara Rajan in Bengaluru, which took people into the studios and homes of creators of all kinds, from furniture designers to photographers. One of the most innovative was at Tharangini Studio, the city's oldest printmaking workshop. Its printers and woodblock carvers had collaborated with ICH Next, a fashion trend forecasting agency, to explore the impact of generative AI on craft and textile design. They had used AI to create a new visual vocabulary where craft, technology, skill and human creativity merge; evidence that our hand-wringing over AI is a bit counter-productive. Their art proved that its best to treat AI as a tool that can widen our own very human capacities. —Shalini Umachandran

The Instagram it girl Charli XCX’s 360 video is like stepping into a fever dream, complete with a cast of characters that feels like a who’s who of underground cool for those who are chronically online (like me). They want Charli to fulfil the “prophecy of a new hot internet girl" at a large table like a twisted Last Supper of Instagram models and musicians, including Gabriette, Julia Fox and Chloe Cherry, to name a few. They talk about the elusive qualities that make the next “it" girl “hot in a scary way, known at the same time unknowable". It was a futuristic bop with Charlie’s low monotone, with a narrative instead of the usual dance and outfit change videos. She starts off with “I’m your favourite reference, baby" a great pop culture prediction. —Ghazal Chengappa